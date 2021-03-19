Around the NFL

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor.

"It was a tremendous opportunity for me to regain physical, mental and emotional composure," Long said of last year, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "I played a lot of golf, spent a lot of time with my fiancée and got to see my nephews, which was something I didn't get to do a lot while I was playing."

After starting his career with back-to-back-to-back Pro Bowls, Long dealt with injuries for his final four seasons in Chicago. He played just four games in 2019 before taking a sabbatical. The 32-year-old said he spent the season getting healthy and bulking back up.

"It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth," Long said. "I understand what it takes to play in this game and be dominant. I've been 'Rocky IV'-ing it, man, just locking myself in that cabin and getting after it."

If healthy and back in form, Long can provide a significant upgrade to the Chiefs offensive line. Along with newly signed ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ and the expected return of ﻿Laurent Duvernay-Tardif﻿, K.C. has a potential surplus of capable players at guard. Questions remain at center and tackle. The Chiefs cut veterans ﻿Mitchell Schwartz﻿ and ﻿Eric Fisher﻿, both dealing with injuries. The Chiefs re-signed tackle ﻿Mike Remmers﻿, who could be the answer on the right side.

Long played the majority of his first seven NFL seasons at guard but also spent time at offensive tackle. With the Chiefs' line still unsettled, Long could be an option to plug in multiple spots.

"One thing I can tell you with conviction is I've never played center," Long said, laughing. "I'm left-handed. I don't know many left-handed centers, but I'm open to learning anything. I've yet to meet all the guys in the offensive line room, and I'm so looking forward to doing that and finding my place in there. I just want to help bring an edge every day."

Related Content

news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Jim Irsay sees a 'golden era' of Colts football coming to Indy

An eternal optimist, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes his coaching staff will be able to help former first-round pick Carson Wentz return to form.
news

New Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'They told me I was the starter'

Upon his first meeting with the media after signing with the Bears, former Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton said he's in Chicago to be QB1 as the team told him he would be the starter and that was a chief reason behind his signing.
news

Two-time Super Bowl champion C David Andrews returning to Patriots

Center David Andrews is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported. Andrews will be signing a four-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL investigating allegations against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL informed the Houston Texans on Thursday it is investigating allegations made this week against quarterback Deshaun Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy.
news

Browns signing CB Troy Hill to four-year, $24 million deal

The Browns are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

The New York Giants signed former Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
