Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets rookie record for most receiving yards

Despite being selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has emerged at the top of a much-ballyhooed class of rookie wideouts.

On Sunday, in the Vikings' 37-35 season-ending win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson concluded his standout campaign in historic fashion, becoming the new record-holder for receiving yards in a rookie season.

With 133 yards receiving on nine catches, Jefferson's historic first campaign ends with a new rookie record of 1,400 yards.

Needing 111 yards, Jefferson got that and more as he broke Anquan Boldin﻿'s mark of 1,377 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson set the record on a 14-yard catch in the third quarter.

Jefferson entered Week 17 fourth on the list behind Boldin, Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings, 1998, 1,313) and Odell Beckham (New York Giants, 2014, 1,305 yards).

Sunday saw Jefferson record his seventh 100-yard game of the season.