Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets rookie record for most receiving yards

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Despite being selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has emerged at the top of a much-ballyhooed class of rookie wideouts.

On Sunday, in the Vikings' 37-35 season-ending win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson concluded his standout campaign in historic fashion, becoming the new record-holder for receiving yards in a rookie season.

With 133 yards receiving on nine catches, Jefferson's historic first campaign ends with a new rookie record of 1,400 yards.

Needing 111 yards, Jefferson got that and more as he broke Anquan Boldin﻿'s mark of 1,377 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson set the record on a 14-yard catch in the third quarter.

Jefferson entered Week 17 fourth on the list behind Boldin, Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings, 1998, 1,313) and Odell Beckham (New York Giants, 2014, 1,305 yards).

Sunday saw Jefferson record his seventh 100-yard game of the season.

Though it's been an arduous and underwhelming campaign for the Vikings (7-9), Jefferson has become an instant sensation and given reason for Minnesota to be optimistic for the future.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray (ankle) heads to locker room after first series vs. Rams

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ﻿is questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury against the Rams.
news

Browns, Ravens clinch playoff berths with wins; Titans clinch berth after Dolphins lose to Bills

The AFC playoff picture is almost set after the conclusion of Sunday's Week 17 early games. Cleveland and Baltimore are in the dance after winning on Sunday, while Tennessee got in, thanks to Miami's loss.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson runs for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Following a seven-yard scramble midway through the third quarter against the Bengals, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson notched his second consecutive 1,000 rushing yard season.

news

Bruce Arians on Mike Evans' knee injury: 'We don't think there's any serious damage'

A historic day for Buccaneers receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ took an abrupt turn against the Falcons after the star receiver was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 17 games

Bengals WR Tee Higgins was ruled out against the Ravens with a left hamstring injury. Here are the most notable news stories we've been monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Philip Rivers will return to Colts or retire in 2021; Carson Wentz could be option if veteran leaves

﻿Philip Rivers﻿ admitted this week that Sunday could be the end of his playing career if the Colts are walled out of the postseason. If Rivers doesn't return to Indy, Carson Wentz could be traded out of Philadelphia.
news

Eagles QB Carson Wentz to finish regular season as healthy scratch

Carson Wentz's tumultuous 2020 season has ended ahead of Week 17. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Philadelphia Eagles QB will be a healthy scratch for the team's season finale vs. Washington. 
news

Chicago Bears expected to retain Matt Nagy as head coach

After a roller-coaster season in 2020, the Chicago Bears are expected to keep Matt Nagy as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
news

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's likely to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement in Urban Meyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW