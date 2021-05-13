2021 NFL schedule release: Seven must-watch revenge games in the upcoming season

Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick

Long before his departure, Tom Brady seemed to know he'd eventually leave the New England Patriots.

"There's not many happy endings in sports, and you know that's just the way it is," Brady told Jim Gray in November 2017. "You always wish for everything to go, you know, like a fairy tale, but it doesn't. Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards. I mean who would have ever believed that? And that's just pro sports."

Many thought Brady's decision to sign with the Buccaneers in March of 2020 would turn into his Washington Wizards moment: an all-time great limping to the finish line in a uniform that didn't make any sense on his body. Of course, that's not how it turned out. Surrounded by a superior supporting cast, Brady performed like a star in leading the Bucs to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Bill Belichick will never say he made a mistake in letting Brady get out the door. It's not his way, and besides, maybe he doesn't even believe it. We imagine there will be a lot of "We're on to Mac"-like responses to the beat reporters who have the courage to ask The Hooded One about his old quarterback. Both sides of this broken marriage are unlikely to spill the beans on how the divorce really went down (at least until there are books to sell in retirement), so let's enjoy the next best thing: Tom Brady, for the first time in his life, facing off against Bill Belichick -- in Foxborough, no less!