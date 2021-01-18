Jared Goff-Sean McVay relationship needs 'marriage counseling' heading into offseason

"For me to fully answer that, I think those are conversations that you have between (you and) your players first," McVay said Sunday, when asked what he needs to feel confident in Goff going into 2021, via the team's official site. "To be able to have the right plan of attack, I think you've got to be able to take a step back, evaluate the entirety of it. What I will say that you certainly can't take away, that I mentioned to you guys each the last couple of weeks, (is that) for him to come back from a thumb surgery, do what he did in Seattle, do what he did yesterday, it's a real credit to him, his competitiveness, his resilience. I think there's a lot of positives from that."

Positives also emerged from the brief performance of backup ﻿John Wolford﻿, who was called into action in Week 17 following Goff's thumb injury and did enough to get the Rams to the postseason with a regular season-ending win. McVay was unusually optimistic and encouraging when it came to what he saw from his backup in the lead-up to Los Angeles' wild-card meeting with Seattle, but was robbed of a full showing after an early neck injury ended his day.

Wolford's existence could be enough to push Goff, one might think, but a third roster spot occupied by someone other than ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ could prove more effective in pushing the former No. 1 overall pick. After all, that type of draft selection brings with it expectations of a premier passer, not just an adequate one, and with a top-ranked defense essentially being wasted by an offense that didn't match its performance, it's time for McVay to search for ways to improve.

"I'd say, I think as you grow, as you continue to learn, that's just where we're at," McVay said, when asked why he might feel a need for a quarterback competition in 2021. "I'm not saying anything other than we're evaluating that right now. I think it's important that you do that at every single spot and no position is excluded from that conversation."