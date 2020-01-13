NFL players react to LSU's CFP title win over Clemson

In their place, the undefeated LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers did battle in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Led by Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's six total touchdowns, LSU triumphed, 42-25. It's the Tigers' first national title since 2007 and their fourth overall.
NFL players, including alumni of LSU, Clemson and otherwise, tuned in to watch the historic clash. LSU alumni Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were among those in attendance.
Before the result was in hand, a few professional footballers took to Twitter to protest a targeting call on Clemson linebacker James Skalski that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter.
A selection of Clemson players also bemoaned a sketchy offensive pass interference call on Clemson receiver Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter.
But most of the online dialogue revolved around Burrow's bravura performance. Current NFL players are as impressed with the 23-year-old redshirt senior as pro scouts are.
Geaux Tigers? Geaux Tigers.