Houston Texans' firing of Bill O'Brien a cautionary tale for future NFL head coaches

Still, O'Brien's firing -- the first major move by owner Cal McNair since he assumed control of the team after the death of his father, Robert -- was surprisingly early, especially considering his otherwise reasonably successful record. He was 52-48 and 2-4 in the playoffs. It was hard not to look at that record and wonder how O'Brien could be out of the job while Adam Gase, whose team is also 0-4 and who does not have previous playoff appearances on his New York Jets resume, is still employed.

Even with as much dysfunction as was apparently present in Houston, in-season coaching changes remain relatively rare in the NFL because of the very short window for a turnaround, although other teams could be spurred to act so that the Texans do not get too far ahead in the race to scout out the next hot head-coaching candidates.

The lack of draft capital (Miami has their first- and second-round picks in 2021) to rebuild may scare away some general manager candidates, but the opportunity to coach Watson should be a powerful recruiting chip for the Texans. That is why the Texans will almost certainly look closely at the top offensive assistants in the game. A potential marriage with Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator who is currently flourishing with Patrick Mahomes, would seem to be a strong possibility, because Bieniemy has proven adept at working with a mobile quarterback and because Andy Reid disciples have done well as head coaches. The continued development and hot start of the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen will put offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on many radars, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman will certainly be on a short list, too. A new name to watch could be Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, who is having success with rookie Justin Herbert. And, if Easterby remains, he is close to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, although the McNairs may not be interested in hiring another product of the Bill Belichick coaching tree.