Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 10:36 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Deshaun Watson, come on down, you're the next quarterback to get a bag of cash!

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Houston Texans and Watson agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, per sources informed of the deal. Watson gets a massive $111 million in guarantees.

With two years left on his rookie deal, the new pact keeps the starting QB in Houston through 2025.

The $40 million-per-year average in new money makes Watson the second-highest paid player in NFL history, behind Patrick Mahomes, who signed a decade-long deal worth upwards of $500 million earlier this offseason.

Unlike Mahomes, who is under contract for the next 12 years, Watson will have a shot at potential free agency much sooner, with another chance to cash in again at the age of 30.

As chatter of Watson's deal made its way around the NFL, it was clear that the Houston signal-caller wasn't looking for a Mahomes-type of decade-long deal. In the end, Watson will actually get more cash over the four years of the extension than Mahomes, and a quicker bite at the free-agent apple -- or, likely, another big extension before then.

From the moment the Texans moved up in the 2017 draft to pluck Watson out of Clemson, the quarterback has dazzled. He took over one week into his rookie campaign, and immediately it was clear he had difference-making talent to go along with supreme leadership. A knee injury cut short his rookie season, but the future was in place in Houston.

The past two seasons, Watson has been among the top QBs in the NFL, carrying his club to the postseason both years. In 31 starts over the past two seasons, he's compiled 8,017 passing yards, 52 TDs to just 21 INTs and a 67.8 completion percentage, while rushing for 964 yards and 12 additional TDs. The Texans have gone 21-10 with one playoff win over that span.

Behind what has not always been great blocking, Watson has spun magic, consistently anticipating open receivers and finding his outlets just in time before he's clobbered. Leading a majestic come-from-behind win against Buffalo in the playoffs last season was Watson in a nutshell. Never rattled. Never afraid. Never down or out. Always giving his team the best chance to win.

Watson earned every penny he'll make from a new contract.

Given a reworked receivers corps in Houston sans DeAndre Hopkins, Watson's job gets more difficult in 2020. It'd be foolhardy to suggest the QB won't shine anyway.

With Watson and Mahomes both getting big extensions this offseason, the newest faces of the NFL -- taking the torch from the likes of Brady and Brees -- both cement their statuses atop America's favorite sport.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

The Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day with the release of seven-year veteran Lamar Miller.
Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow
news

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday. 
Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis
news

Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis

Washington was early to rise on cut-down day with some somewhat surprising news, as it released safety Sean Davis and placed linebacker Reuben Foster on IR.
Dolphins cutting former first-round QB Josh Rosen
news

Dolphins cutting former first-round QB Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen is the odd quarterback out, again. The Dolphins are waiving the former first-round pick after unsuccessful attempts to trade him the past few days, Ian Rapoport reports.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington planning to keep QB Alex Smith on 53-man roster

Alex Smith didn't win Washington's starting quarterback job. But he is going to make its team. The QB's courageous comeback story will continue in D.C. as the Washington Football Team plans to keep him on its 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero reports.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Mitch Trubisky to be Bears' starting quarterback in Week 1

Mitch Trubisky is the winner of the Bears' QB competition, edging out Nick Foles to retain his job to start the 2020 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Cowboys defense end Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. They are the oddest of odd couples, Bill Belichick and Cam Newton. But this season of transition has brought them together in New England, where they've both got something to prove.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool, File)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton on being named starter: Now the real work starts

With the starting QB job secured, Cam Newton speaks on what it means for him to start fresh in New England and what its like to be coached by Bill Belichick.
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Broncos release veteran linebacker Todd Davis

Todd Davis rose from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion in Denver, but his time in the Mile High City has come to a close.
Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings
news

Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings

Yannick Ngakoue made it very clear over the course of the offseason he wanted out of Jacksonville. He found his freedom via trade last week. Now, he's just happy to be done with the pleas for a trade and back to playing football.
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Sam Sloman (1) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to go with rookie seventh-round pick Sam Sloman at kicker, Tom Pelissero reported. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
