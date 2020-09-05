Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension

The past two seasons, Watson has been among the top QBs in the NFL, carrying his club to the postseason both years. In 31 starts over the past two seasons, he's compiled 8,017 passing yards, 52 TDs to just 21 INTs and a 67.8 completion percentage, while rushing for 964 yards and 12 additional TDs. The Texans have gone 21-10 with one playoff win over that span.

Behind what has not always been great blocking, Watson has spun magic, consistently anticipating open receivers and finding his outlets just in time before he's clobbered. Leading a majestic come-from-behind win against Buffalo in the playoffs last season was Watson in a nutshell. Never rattled. Never afraid. Never down or out. Always giving his team the best chance to win.

Watson earned every penny he'll make from a new contract.

Given a reworked receivers corps in Houston sans DeAndre Hopkins, Watson's job gets more difficult in 2020. It'd be foolhardy to suggest the QB won't shine anyway.