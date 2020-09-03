Around the NFL

Texans aiming to extend QB Deshaun Watson with deal similar to Wilson, Rodgers

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Deshaun Watson could be getting a new contract soon. Just don't expect the one fellow fourth-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed in July to be a proxy.

The Houston Texans are working hard with Watson on an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. While parameters of the deal are still being determined, Rapoport was told it's likely to be more in line with ones belonging to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. The two NFC stars earn about $35 million per season after signing four-year extensions worth roughly $140 million.

Mahomes, of course, inked a 10-year deal this summer that included $450 million in new money. The 24-year-old Watson is due for a raise either way.

After a sensational spurt in his rookie year was cut short by injury, he's led the Texans to consecutive playoff appearances while making back-to-back Pro Bowls. Houston exercised Watson's fifth-year option in the offseason, but that was a mere formality for one of the league's young superstars.

In fact, so is an extension. The only question is on what exact terms. We might find out shortly.

