2019 NFL schedule release: Ten juicy revenge games on tap

Keenum was disappointed -- and, one imagines, a little bit hurt -- when the Vikings allowed him to walk as a free agent after the 2017 season. After all, Keenum had just enjoyed a career campaign with them, and his walk-off touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to beat the Saints in the Divisional Round might be the greatest moment in franchise history. But Minnesota opted for a fresh start with Kirk Cousins, who received a contract that dwarfed the deal Keenum would eventually sign with the Broncos. Keenum is in Washington now after going 6-10 with a TD-to-INT ratio of 18:15 in his one season in Denver, and there's no guarantee he'll be behind center when he returns to Minnesota in October. If he is, he gets a prime-time stage on which to stick it to the team that didn't think he was good enough to get them over the top. Delicious.