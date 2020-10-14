Jets release star RB Le'Veon Bell five games into 2020 season

Five games into the 2020 season, the New York Jets have decided to release star running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿, making him unrestricted free agent

General manager Joe Douglas announced the end to Bell's tumultuous Jets tenure Tuesday night. Douglas said in a statement that the team came to this decision after speaking with Bell and his agent and exploring trade options over the past couple of days.

"The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team," Douglas continued. "We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."