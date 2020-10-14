NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Jets release star RB Le'Veon Bell five games into 2020 season

Oct 13, 2020
Five games into the 2020 season, the New York Jets have decided to release star running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿, making him unrestricted free agent

General manager Joe Douglas announced the end to Bell's tumultuous Jets tenure Tuesday night. Douglas said in a statement that the team came to this decision after speaking with Bell and his agent and exploring trade options over the past couple of days.

"The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team," Douglas continued. "We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the team owed Bell another $6 million in guaranteed base salary this season. Pelissero added that Bell's $8 million base salary for 2021 was guaranteed for injury only, and noted that the contract was "virtually impossible" to trade despite New York's best effiorts.

