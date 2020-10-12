Adam Gase says he's 'toyed' with idea of giving up play-calling as Jets remain winless

The New York Jets are 0-5 for the first time since 1996. Things are getting dire for Gang Green.

Adam Gase admitted Monday he's considered giving up play-calling duties in order to better manage games as a head coach with his team still without a win after five weeks.

"For the last four years, I've toyed with the idea every once in a while," Gase said of handing play-calling duties to an assistant. "I don't think I'm ever opposed to try something to change things up. I'd say everything is on the table at this point."

The offensive struggles have seen the Jets score 20-plus points just once this season, tying their New York counterparts for the most games with fewer than 20 points in 2020 (4). Their dysfunction spilled over into social media on Sunday.

Running back Le'Veon Bell was seen liking tweets related to his lack of usage following Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It wasn't the first instance of Bell taking his gripes public -- even passively, in this case -- but Gase was also a bit dismayed by the running back's decision to let his frustrations be known publicly instead of coming to him to discuss his displeasure.

"It is what it is," Gase said. "Sometimes the defense takes guys away that we're trying to get the ball to. ... I hate that that's the route that we go with all of this instead of just talking to me about it. But seems the way that guys want to do it nowadays."

The road ahead doesn't appear to get any smoother for the Jets, who are without franchise quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) and first-round tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder). Joe Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, but it remains clear the Jets -- who own an 11-19 record with Darnold and are 0-7 without him -- could use the former USC star.

Gase said Darnold's return isn't as simple as deciding to push his injury, but is a case of testing it out as the healing process continues. Right now, it's a weekly process.

"It's really just the healing process that he's going through right now and kind of how he'd feel going out to practice and throwing, and how far he can throw and kind of really how that would look," Gase explained. "I know they're kind of trying to proceed with that just to kind of determine where he's at with all of that. The next few days will be critical with all of that.

"I think it'd be really hard to convince him 'hey, you know, let's take this amount of time.' I think we just gotta keep going week to week and just see how he feels. Sam does do a good job of really wiring in on his rehab and putting in a lot of work. He's a pretty quick healer."