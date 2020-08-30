Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Le'Veon Bell didn't agree with coach Adam Gase's decision to pull him from a recent practice due to hamstring tightness.

And the New York Jets running back let his dismay be known to all the Twitterverse later Wednesday.

Gase has since met with Bell and maintains that the former two-time All-Pro back "understood where I was coming from," the coach said Saturday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

However, Gase admitted to Bell that he was a bit taken aback by Bell's decision to air his grievance to the Gang Green fans and anyone else following on Twitter.

"I was caught off-guard a little bit, but we had a good talk," Gase said. "I told him I felt like our relationship was way better than him going on social media ... him being able to just come talk to me."

Gase pulled Bell on Wednesday, citing hamstring tightness, and inserted Frank Gore and later rookie La'Mical Perine. Bell's disagreement delivered via tweet was that there was no hamstring tightness and he needed practice to be game ready.

Gase told reporters he had a long conversation with Bell and believes they're on better footing going forward.

"We talked about a lot of stuff," Gase said. "We talked about some things that maybe we can do a little different. He understood how I was going to do some things in practice. He's a veteran player that's been around for a while.

"When I explained some things to him, he understood what I've been trying to do in practice. He knows we've been trying to thread the needle on quite a few things with reps, making sure we're doing a good job of getting guys in the right shape heading into Week 1."