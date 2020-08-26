Le'Veon Bell disputes Adam Gase's claim he was pulled from practice as precaution

August is no time to push a tight or tweaked muscle.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday he was following such wisdom when he pulled running back Le'Veon Bell from practice due to a tight hamstring.

Bell took to Twitter afterward to dispute his coach's assertion, replying to a tweet about Jets injury updates with "ain't nothin (sic) wrong with my hamstrings."

Bell elaborated further, tweeting "its (sic) tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around......& I'm used to GOINGGG" accompanied by a running man and dust cloud emojis.

Clearly, Bell wasn't happy about being pulled from participation.

Gase told reporters Bell is a player who very much dislikes exiting practice and usually needs to be forced out, per the New York Post's Brian Costello, which could explain Bell's displeasure voiced online.

Prior to Bell's exit, it appeared Bell was alternating series with veteran back Frank Gore, per Costello.