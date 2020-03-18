Jets releasing CB Trumaine Johnson after two seasons

Johnson arrived in New York as a high-priced free agent, but never lived up to the expectations, drawing the ire of two different head coaches in just two seasons. Johnson ended his first campaign as a healthy scratch in Week 17, benched by outgoing coach Todd Bowles for disciplinary reasons. The next season, Johnson was demoted from a starting role in Weeks 2 and 3 by new coach Adam Gase before regaining his job. That didn't last very long, though, as ankle injuries forced Johnson to injured reserve after just seven games.