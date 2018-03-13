Jets to sign Trumaine Johnson for $15M per year

After playing under the Rams' franchise tag for the past two years, Trumaine Johnson has finally cashed in with long-term security.

The Jets are set to sign Johnson to a deal worth approximately $15 million annually, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Ranked No. 10 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018, Johnson will end up with one of the richest contracts in this year's market.

Johnson, 28, started 62 of 85 games in six years with the Rams. His former position coach, Brian Heimerdinger, is now vice president of player personnel with the Jets.

"This is a marriage that was always going to happen," Rapoport explained on NFL Total Access. "It was just a matter of settling on the right number."

A big, physical cornerback at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds, Johnson figures to replace free agent Morris Claiborne as the No. 1 cover man in Todd Bowles' defense.

Although Johnson and the talented second-year safety duo of Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye form an impressive nucleus, the Jets aren't finished making over a secondary that had grown stale after dominating under Rex Ryan earlier this decade.