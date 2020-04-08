Jameis on being replaced by Tom Brady: 'Kudos to me'

It's difficult to leave a community about which one cares deeply, and Winston has continued to make efforts to better the greater Tampa/St. Petersburg area even after it became clear he wouldn't be returning as the Buccaneers' starter in 2020. He could have a chance to work his way into becoming a starter elsewhere, though, if returning to Tampa as a backup doesn't end up happening. There are teams that will need a quarterback for the future, and at 26 years old, Winston still has a lot of football left in him.