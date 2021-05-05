Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on injury recovery: I could play in a game right now

Dak Prescott believes he's nearing 100 percent.

Coming off an ankle fracture suffered nearly seven months ago, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said Tuesday that he could take the field now if forced.

"I'm close," Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that, and the timing will be right."

Last week, video surfaced of Prescott doing drills. He said at the time on NFL Network's NFL Total Access that he was close to feeling game-ready.

By the day, Dak's progress improves.

Luckily for Prescott and the Cowboys, he has a couple more months before any actual on-field work ramps up. That time should only make him stronger.

Prescott suffered the compound fracture on his ankle, Oct. 11, on a scramble versus the New York Giants. He underwent immediate surgery. The QB had a second surgery in December.

With offseason workouts coming down the pike in the next month, it's unclear whether Prescott will participate in any on-field work ahead of training camp in July. If he partakes at all, expect the Cowboys to ease him back in at the very least, if not keep him out altogether until camp.