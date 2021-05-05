Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on injury recovery: I could play in a game right now

Published: May 05, 2021 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dak Prescott believes he's nearing 100 percent.

Coming off an ankle fracture suffered nearly seven months ago, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said Tuesday that he could take the field now if forced.

"I'm close," Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that, and the timing will be right."

Last week, video surfaced of Prescott doing drills. He said at the time on NFL Network's NFL Total Access that he was close to feeling game-ready.

By the day, Dak's progress improves.

Luckily for Prescott and the Cowboys, he has a couple more months before any actual on-field work ramps up. That time should only make him stronger.

Prescott suffered the compound fracture on his ankle, Oct. 11, on a scramble versus the New York Giants. He underwent immediate surgery. The QB had a second surgery in December.

With offseason workouts coming down the pike in the next month, it's unclear whether Prescott will participate in any on-field work ahead of training camp in July. If he partakes at all, expect the Cowboys to ease him back in at the very least, if not keep him out altogether until camp.

In the meantime, Prescott mentally feeling like he could play in a game in May is a good sign for his readiness when he really will return in September.

Related Content

news

Howie Roseman calls notion he veered from Eagles draft board 'ridiculous'

Embattled Super Bowl-winning GM Howie Roseman, even after a draft praised by many pundits, remained on the defensive when it was suggested he's using his personal board to make selections instead of the Eagles' composite.
news

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'I never really had any heart issues'

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell from a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft into the middle of the second round, where the Browns traded up to snag the versatile linebacker.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Joe Mixon's workload: 'He should be on the field every down'

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is another dynamic playmaker returning from injury in 2021, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sees him as a workhorse back going forward.
news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has every confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
news

Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their secondary Tuesday with the signing of former two-time Pro Bowler -- and division rival -- Casey Hayward. 
news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; could miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and could miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs starting LT visiting Colts; Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
news

2021 NFL Draft was third most-watched draft ever

The 2021 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.1 million viewers (TV and digital) across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and digital channels during the three-day event, making it the third most-watched draft ever.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 'competition' with Trey Lance, compares it to relationship with Tom Brady

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't quite see the drafting of Trey Lance as the beginning of the end for himself in San Francisco. He might also have an unrealistic view of the current score.
news

Ravens sign former Steelers OT Alejandro Villaneuva to two-year, $14M deal

The Ravens' long-awaited signing of offensive tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is in the books. Baltimore signed the veteran offensive tackle to a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW