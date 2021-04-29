Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Felt good' throwing from 'my own two feet' again

Published: Apr 28, 2021 at 09:38 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Just more than six months ago, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ went down for the season with an ankle fracture and all the hearts of Texas dropped as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was carted off the field.

Prescott -- just shy of two months after signing a long-awaited blockbuster deal -- is now upon the road back, having begun to drop back and throw the ball again. It's a welcomed return thus far for Prescott.

"That's a feeling that's tough to put in words," Prescott told the NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Willie McGinest on Wednesday's NFL Total Access. "Six months ago, being carted off the field and knowing your season's done. Just spending the last few months throwing the ball from a chair, to actually be out there using my own two feet and slinging it around felt good. But that was two weeks ago and I'm well further than that, so that's the exciting part."

Prescott was commentating on video of him taking handoff snaps, dropping back one step, turning and firing off throws to his right.

It's a welcomed sign as Prescott mounts a return from a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation. Prescott missed the last 11 games of the 2020 campaign for the Cowboys after beginning his career with 69 consecutive starts.

On his road to recovery, Prescott made a stop to sign a lucrative four-year, $160 million deal. Getting a long-desired new contract took some time, including playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag. But Prescott maintains that there was no doubt it would get done.

"No, there never was. In the whole process, I never listened to the controversy," he said. "I just controlled what I could control. And it's great now, just knowing the future. The money's never been my motivation, never been the reason I played the game."

And now the focus for Prescott remains returning to the field for the kickoff of the 2021 season.

