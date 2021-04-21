2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

The excitement of the offseason doesn't end with the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eleven days later, the league will release its full regular-season schedule for all 32 teams. The 2021 schedule (powered by AWS) will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show packed with fresh schedules and division-by-division analysis, breaking down the top matchups and prime-time games. This year's schedule release will also be a bit different because of a new element: the 17th regular-season game.

We already know who will meet in the additional game, which follows a simple pairing methodology of matching up division standings in opposing interconference divisions (i.e., the first-place Chiefs will face the first-place Packers, with the rest of the AFC West and NFC North following suit), and where they'll face off. What we don't know is when those games will take place, making for an intriguing wrinkle in a release that is already highly anticipated.