Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

Nate Burleson: Just picture it: seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady hosting America's Team. Getting back to the Super Bowl is always on Jerry Jones' mind, and if he wants his beloved Cowboys to get there in 2021, he'll have to go through Tampa. Why not slay the dragon right out of the gate? Cowboys-Bucs, be there.

Joe Thomas: The NFL has to open the season with Bills Mafia making their way down to Raymond James Stadium. The Bills are the top team on the Bucs' home schedule in 2021, making this clash of two of the most intriguing teams in the league a perfect way to get the season rolling.

Maurice Jones-Drew: There are a few good options in the Bucs' home-game lineup, but there's one GREAT option: the Cowboys. From Dak Prescott﻿'s return from his brutal season-ending leg injury, to a revitalized Dallas defense under new coordinator Dan Quinn, the Cowboys present an enticing first opponent for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Charley Casserly: The best game on paper is Bills at Bucs. Tampa Bay returns all of its starters, while Buffalo retained most of them. There are several storylines that surround both teams heading into the 2021 campaign that I can't wait to see play out:

Will the Bucs pick up where they left off?

How will they respond to being the hunted?

Can Josh Allen take his game to the next level in Year 4?

Will the Bills' receivers -- with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders -- be too much for the Bucs' secondary?

Can the Bucs' running backs duplicate their 2020 success?

Has Buffalo's run defense improved?