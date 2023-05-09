2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

PICK: Kansas City Chiefs





The Chiefs have the best player in the NFL running their offense in Patrick Mahomes, and he never disappoints. He draws you in, practically making you watch his every move. Even with all of the success the Chiefs have enjoyed with Mahomes under center the last five years, they routinely answer the bell from opponents who put a bull's-eye on their back. Kansas City is again the measuring stick for every team in the league in 2023, and I won't be surprised if the Chiefs get at least six prime-time games this fall. I wouldn't mind that at all.