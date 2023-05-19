NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

PICK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers





I’ll take the low-hanging fruit and go with the Tom Brady-less Bucs, as they frankly weren’t that good with him last season. Perhaps the Panthers are a year (or more) away, but the Saints and Falcons look like better contender candidates right now to me. The Saints are hardly perfect, but the upgrade at QB to Derek Carr can’t be overlooked. He’s arguably the best passer in the division right now. Consider me a bit underwhelmed by the Bucs’ QB choices, along with their flawed roster. They’re more likely to finish last than first in the division.