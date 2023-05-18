Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Bills, Chiefs still searching for WR help?

Top priority: Bathe in Todd Monken's new scheme





The Ravens could use help on defense -- cornerback and edge stand out as areas of need -- but the transformation on offense is the story of the summer. Greg Roman's medieval ground-and-pound act is out the door, replaced by a Todd Monken-authored playbook that promises more commitment to the pass. With Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and first-round rookie Zay Flowers added to a stew starring Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, Lamar Jackson finally boasts the requisite weapons to shine through the air. No more excuses for a quarterback telling us he's ready to throw for 6,000 yards.





"You're paid to move the football and score, and that's a lot easier with talented players," Monken told reporters after the draft. "As I always say, 'Cookies taste better with sugar than they do with vinegar.' So, you surround yourself with sugar."