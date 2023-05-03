Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

Presuming the NFL sticks with the tradition of having the previous season's Super Bowl winner host the NFL Kickoff Game, we can expect the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to be the home team for the first contest of the year. And we know Kansas City's home opponents will be the Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, Bears, Lions and Eagles. With this in mind (and setting aside, for now, the question of whether one of those matchups will be scheduled for the Chiefs' upcoming game in Germany), we asked our analysts to answer the following question: