NFL announces designated teams for 2023 international games

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced. Fans can register their interest in purchasing tickets by visiting here.

This will be the second trip to London for both Buffalo and Tennessee, with the Bills having played there in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. The Jacksonville Jaguars, also an NFL IHMA side with marketing rights in the UK, will play their landmark 10th game in London this year. The Chiefs and the Patriots will make their debuts in Germany, following the inaugural international game there in Munich in 2022.

The 2022 International Games saw record-breaking attendances and viewership as ticket demand and fandom continue to grow for the League across the world.

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. "We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."

There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. O'Reilly added: "Mexico plays a critical role in the NFL's international growth strategy, with its passionate and growing fan base. We remain committed to year-round engagement with our amazing Mexican fans and look forward to future games in Mexico."

"We are proud to be selected to participate in our league's international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally," said Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We're excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."

"It's an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023 and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK," said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. "The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we've remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they've grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can't wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well."

"We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall," said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany."

"We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there. We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season."

"The Jaguars and Wembley Stadium made International Games history in the capital in 2022, boasting the highest attendance of any NFL game in London ever and we are committed to Wembley for at least two more annual home games, with the aim of making each one bigger and better than the last. Our commitment to London and the United Kingdom goes much deeper than just one home game each year, however. We have a loyal and continually growing fan base which we very much appreciate, our JagTag programme reaches almost 90,000 young people spanning the breadth of the country, and the Union Jax Foundation ensures we are able to provide support to a cross section of society's vulnerable young people. The Jaguars plan to always be part of NFL landscape in London and we are all looking forward to being back in 2023," said Mark Lamping, Jacksonville Jaguars President.