Analysis

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

Published: Jan 19, 2023 at 07:23 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season.

Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a show in Munich against the Seahawks. Apparently it was such a hit that the league will be returning with more heavyweight power for two separate games in Deutschland, one featuring Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and the other with Bill Belichick's Patriots.

London once again will host an NFL trilogy: the Bills and Titans will each play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will pay another visit to Wembley Stadium.

The times, dates and opponents -- along with the locations for the Germany games -- will be released at a later date. But the initial announcement got us thinking: Which games would we like to see overseas? After consulting with our travel agent and cross-referencing the list of each team's 2023 opponents, we've cooked up five possible matchups that we think might suit the European crowds pretty well.

Related Links

LONDON GAMES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
DESIGNATED PARTICIPANT
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
OUR PROPOSED OPPONENT

LOCATION: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium


Finding the right matchup with Tennessee is tricky, as this is a franchise that could be going through some transition this coming offseason. Plus, a lot of the teams the Titans are slated to play next season also face some measure of uncertainty, and these European tilts have tended to be conference (but non-divisional) matchups in recent years.


With that in mind, probably the surest bet would be the Bengals. They're a young team loaded with firepower and have marketable stars in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In a few weeks, for all we know, we could be talking about them as the Super Bowl champion Bengals.


Believe it or not, Cincy has won all three games against Mike Vrabel's Titans since he became head coach, despite the last two being played in Nashville. But if it were up to us, we'd love to see this one in North London.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
DESIGNATED PARTICIPANT
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
OUR PROPOSED OPPONENT

LOCATION: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium


No shortage of enticing opponents to consider here, including the Cowboys, but we'll take a gamble on the Raiders in what could be a showcase showdown if the right dominoes fall in the right places this offseason.


Hey, you've heard the Tom Brady-to-Vegas rumors, right? And that he might even bring Rob Gronkowski with him? We don't have any additional reporting on those, but we can say that we hope Josh McDaniels and Co. have some big plans at quarterback after defenestrating Derek Carr.


If it is Brady, he'd be facing a Bills team that he's dominated for years, with his squads going 33-3 in games vs. Buffalo. One of those wins came in 2021 as a member of the Bucs, so Brady would be trying to beat them with three different teams -- and on two different continents. But Josh Allen and the explosive Bills have come a long way in recent years and would figure to be heavy favorites in this one, even if those massive offseason acquisitions come to pass.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
DESIGNATED PARTICIPANT
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
OUR PROPOSED OPPONENT

LOCATION: Wembley Stadium


The 49ers did just play a game in Mexico back in November, so it's quite possible they get bypassed for this assignment in favor of, say, the Ravens or Bengals. Either one would make for a very fine opponent.


But the 49ers are just such an attractive team right now. That defense, that offensive diversity and talent, plus a legacy coach in Kyle Shanahan? They're a no-brainer. And the Jaguars are becoming quite the catch, too, with Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson proving to be an excellent match, and Jacksonville is just replete with young talent.


As for which quarterback might be playing for the 49ers, we honestly don't know. But (Brock) Purdy is a name with Middle English origins, and (Trey) Lance makes us think of Lancelot. So either way, we're covered.

GERMANY GAMES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
DESIGNATED PARTICIPANT
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
OUR PROPOSED OPPONENT

Our German friends deserve something special. Yes, typically these games pair teams from the same conference, but we feel the need to bend the rules. After all, we want to send our best for the return to Germany, and what could top Patrick Mahomes and the world-beating Chiefs vs. the Motor City Knee-biters?


The Dolphins would make a great matchup, too. We considered the Eagles, as well, but think it's only right to see that matchup -- and possible Super Bowl LVII rematch? -- in Kansas City after Andy Reid most recently faced his former team in Philadelphia. Ultimately, we settled on the Lions, who could be true contenders in 2023. Plus, we believe other countries need to experience Dan Campbell firsthand.


Let's nominate Amon-Ra St. Brown as the game's honorary spokesman. The emerging Lions star is the son of a German-born mother who insisted on having trilingual children, speaking to her boys in Deutsch as they were growing up.


Oh, and save a brat for Coach Reid, please.

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
DESIGNATED PARTICIPANT
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
OUR PROPOSED OPPONENT

This is another game where we easily could have selected the Eagles and called it a day. That's a marketable matchup, whether it's played in Frankfurt or even Fortaleza, for that matter -- but we like it best in Foxborough. We also scanned the other possible opponents' rosters for natural German ties, but the closest we came was the Colts' Bernhard Raimann, who was born and raised in Austria. Not quite.


We're willing to speculate on the Chargers being an appealing Patriots opponent for one big reason: Justin Herbert. He's one of the most gifted young quarterback talents we have in the game, so that carries some heft by itself. Bill Belichick's defense has befuddled Herbert in two previous meetings, piling up two picks and three sacks in each Pats win at SoFi Stadium.


New England no longer has a German import in Sebastian Vollmer or Jakob Johnson on the roster, which is too bad for this one. But as one of four NFL teams to be granted International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Germany, the Pats should be well-represented in the stands.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo

Can the surging Giants upset the injury-riddled Eagles? Who will win an epic AFC battle in Buffalo: the Bengals or the Bills? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks for the Divisional Round.

news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities

With the Divisional Round kicking off this weekend, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

news

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece.

news

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

Which NFL teams are in need of a quarterback? Which big-name signal-callers could be on the move in the coming months? And what's going on with one of the game's most electrifying players? Marc Sessler previews the 2023 offseason QB market.

news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

Marc Ross examines which first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Packers QB Jordan Love stand?

news

NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections

The 2022 NFL Draft had a decidedly defensive feel, with five straight defenders selected right off the bat. So, with one regular season in the books, who performed the best? Kevin Patra provides his Defensive All-Rookie Team.

news

Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, David Carr selects his Offensive All-Rookie Team. Will Brock Purdy or Kenny Pickett earn the QB spot? Who else makes the list?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop

In his Divisional Round Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus ranks the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, plus the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady offered no timeline for a decision on what lies ahead, but Monday night's loss to the Cowboys played out like a microcosm of the season now behind him, writes Judy Battista.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 23 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Buccaneers hold 19th selection

The top 23 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

The weekend portion of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Though some folks certainly enjoyed it more than others ... Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers of Saturday and Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE