NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

LOCATION: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium





Finding the right matchup with Tennessee is tricky, as this is a franchise that could be going through some transition this coming offseason. Plus, a lot of the teams the Titans are slated to play next season also face some measure of uncertainty, and these European tilts have tended to be conference (but non-divisional) matchups in recent years.





With that in mind, probably the surest bet would be the Bengals. They're a young team loaded with firepower and have marketable stars in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In a few weeks, for all we know, we could be talking about them as the Super Bowl champion Bengals.





Believe it or not, Cincy has won all three games against Mike Vrabel's Titans since he became head coach, despite the last two being played in Nashville. But if it were up to us, we'd love to see this one in North London.