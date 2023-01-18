Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

Exercise the option? No.





I loved this guy when he was coming out of LSU, and he's shown flashes -- but injuries have forced him to miss 17 regular-season games in his first three seasons. His production has also decreased in each year:





2020: 181 att., 803 rush yards, four rush TDs; 36 rec., 297 rec. yards, 1 rec. TD in 13 games (all starts)

2021: 119 att., 517 rush yards, four rush TDs; 19 rec., 129 rec. yards, 2 rec. TDs in 10 games (all starts)

2022: 71 att., 302 rush yards, three rush TDs; 17 rec., 151 rec. yards, 3 rec. TDs in 10 games (six starts)





With seventh-round rookie Isaiah Pacheco playing well in CEH's place, there's nothing forcing K.C. to lock the third-year back down for a fifth season. On top of that, soon-to-be free agent Jerick McKinnon has likely earned himself another year in Andy Reid's plans due to his production down the stretch.