Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Published: May 30, 2022 at 03:06 PM
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in Dallas, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per Gladney's agent. He was 25 years old.

The cause of the crash and Gladney's death remain under investigation.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney was a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The TCU product started 15 games his rookie season, collecting 81 total tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. Gladney was released by the Vikings following an indictment for felony assault ahead of the 2021 season.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

The Cardinals signed Gladney to a two-year contract this offseason after he was found not guilty in the domestic violence case.

