Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney following indictment for felony assault 

Cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with and has subsequently been released by the Minnesota Vikings.

"Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately," a Vikings team statement read. "As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."

Gladney, a cornerback who was selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. Though he was on the roster, Gladney, 24, had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

He's charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the alleged victim's neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

No court date has been scheduled yet.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, who addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team on Tuesday prior to Gladney's release, called the allegations against Gladney "very disturbing and something that's concerning to us as ownership and to our organization."