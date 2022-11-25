Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Minnesota Vikings great in the record books.
The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons. Jefferson entered Minnesota's 33-26 win over the New England Patriots with 4,109 career yards and beat Moss' three-year total (4,163) in the second quarter.
Jefferson surpassed Moss on an astounding 37-yard grab with 5:08 remaining the half and Minnesota down 13-10, giving him 77 yards on the day at the time. He finished with 139 yards (4,248 in his career) and a touchdown on nine receptions.
The Vikings star exited Thursday night with the most receiving yards in the league (1,232) ahead of Miami's Tyreek Hill (1,148) and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (1,110), who played earlier in the day.