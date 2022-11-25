Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Minnesota Vikings great in the record books.

The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons. Jefferson entered Minnesota's 33-26 win over the New England Patriots with 4,109 career yards and beat Moss' three-year total (4,163) in the second quarter.

Jefferson surpassed Moss on an astounding 37-yard grab with 5:08 remaining the half and Minnesota down 13-10, giving him 77 yards on the day at the time. He finished with 139 yards (4,248 in his career) and a touchdown on nine receptions.