Around the NFL

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 03:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

Young has been out rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season on Nov. 14, 2021.

The move to the active roster was expected after the club opened up his three-week window earlier this month. Washington had until Tuesday to activate Young or shut him down for the season.

The Commanders have played it cautious with their star edge rusher, and he'll likely need to practice this week to play.

The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winner would bring juice to Washington's defense for the stretch run. The Commanders sit at 6-5, just out of a playoff spot, with a bout against the Atlanta Falcons on tap in Week 12.

Related Content

news

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, one day after Denver's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Gordon, 29, had been with the club since the 2020 season.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears, placed on IR

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Bears following an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team later placed the tight end on IR.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, marking another big loss for a depleted receiving corps in New York.

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

After the Bills game, head coach Sean McDermott credited the Buffalo community for the team's win against the Browns in Detroit.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE