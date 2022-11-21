Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

Young has been out rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season on Nov. 14, 2021.

The move to the active roster was expected after the club opened up his three-week window earlier this month. Washington had until Tuesday to activate Young or shut him down for the season.

The Commanders have played it cautious with their star edge rusher, and he'll likely need to practice this week to play.