Eagles trading former first-round WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings

Published: Aug 31, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are trading former first-round receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. The Vikings later confirmed the trade, along with the waiving of receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Reagor was taken with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

In two seasons in Philly, Reagor logged 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 58 rushing yards on 14 carries. Reagor was Philadelphia's primary punt and kick returner in 2021.

