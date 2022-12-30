New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023

The writing appears to be on the wall for the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson's rookie season was tough, but Year 2's been an absolute nightmare. Benched in favor of Mike White last month, Wilson returned to the starting lineup two weeks ago with White sidelined by a rib injury. While erratic in New York's Week 15 loss to Detroit, Wilson did flash the playmaking ability that initially made him such a coveted prospect. That wasn't the case in last week's 19-3 loss to Jacksonville, and Wilson was benched in the third quarter of the prime-time affair in favor of journeyman Chris Streveler. Head coach Robert Saleh keeps saying, "We haven't seen the last of him," but the latest benching felt consequential, like it could put the young gunslinger squarely on the trade block. And maybe a relocation, away from the bright lights and press pressure cooker of New York City, would serve him best. Despite Wilson's woes over his first two NFL seasons, executives are always willing to roll the dice on talented passers with five-star arm talent. Now, the Jets would incur a hefty dead cap hit if they were to trade ($11,462,066) or release ($20,770,856) Wilson before June 1 of 2023, so if the two sides are indeed heading to splitsville, it could take some time.