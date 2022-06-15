Mekhi Becton 'satisfied' with weight, returns to Jets with 'chip on my shoulder'

Mekhi Becton joined the Jets this week for mandatory minicamp after skipping the team's voluntary offseason workouts. The hulking offensive tackle returned with a message.

Coming off a year in which he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a knee injury, the former first-round pick is setting out to prove his doubters wrong.

"(To) come better than what you did the rookie year and then just to get hurt and be out all season, it's a lot," said Becton, who wore a shirt Wednesday that read "Big Bust" on the front. "It's a lot to handle, but I'm definitely coming back with that chip on my shoulder."

Becton suffered a dislocated kneecap and an MCL sprain during last year's season opener. He was initially given a 4-5 week recovery time but would go on to miss the rest of the season. Not being able to regain the strength in his injured knee resulted in it turning into a season-ending injury, according to Becton.

"It's good. It's getting better," Becton said of his knee. "Getting the strength back in it."

Becton, who's listed at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds, received a heap of criticism about his weight as his absence persisted through voluntary OTAs. Though he wouldn't disclose his current weight, the 23-year-old said that he and the coaching staff were "satisfied" with where he's at.

Becton indicated that he will be ready for training camp. Following a season where George Fant successfully filled the left tackle spot in Becton's place, there's a looming competition to be had this summer.

"It's football. We're always going to compete no matter what," said Becton. "I'm just going to have to go out there and get my job back."

Though Becton anticipates regaining the left tackle spot, the third-year pro didn't shun the idea of playing on the right side, where he's had experience in college.