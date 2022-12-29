Week 17 NFL game picks: Eagles clinch NFC's No. 1 seed; Giants secure playoff berth





No disrespect to the Power Rankings, but I believe the top three teams in the NFL are in the AFC. One of them -- the loser of this game -- will likely have to win on the road against the other two just to make the Super Bowl. That makes this game potentially huge, especially if the Bills want to avoid a rematch in Cincinnati in the Divisional Round.





It’s a concern for the Bengals that the Bills are the better running team here, but Cincinnati has just the receivers and indefatigable quarterback needed to hurt the Bills where they are weakest: cornerback. Ultimately, I trust the Bills defense, especially its pass rush, a bit more to pull off the win.