Panthers working out veteran CB Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery

With starting cornerback Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery, the Carolina Panthers are bringing in a familiar face as a potential replacement.

Veteran CB Josh Norman is working out for the club on Monday and could potentially sign before Sunday's pivotal division game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced.

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2012, Norman spent his first four seasons with the Panthers, growing into an All-Pro in 2015. Former general manager Dave Gettleman placed the franchise tag on Norman in 2016 but, in a rare move, later rescinded it, allowing the corner to sign a big-money deal with Washington.

Norman spent four seasons in D.C. before bouncing around the league. He played nine games in 2020 with the Bills and 15 last season in San Francisco. The 35-year-old hasn't played in 2022.

Horn is scheduled to undergo wrist surgery on Tuesday, putting his season up in the air.