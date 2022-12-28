Around the NFL

Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.

With the Titans' season likely to come down to a Week 18 clash for the AFC South title against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee is sitting some key players and Henry is a prime candidate to join them.

Henry was listed as a DNP on Monday and was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officially listed as doubtful, it's unlikely the Music City workhorse will play for a Titans squad that will feature second-stringers aplenty.

The Titans (7-8) and Jaguars (7-8) will play in the final week of the season with the division title at stake regardless of their Week 17 outcomes.

Thus, the Titans, who have been banged up most of the season, will face the Cowboys (11-4) with many of their remaining top players sidelined.

Henry, who leads the AFC with 13 rushing touchdowns and the NFL with 319 carries and has rushed for 1,429 yards, is joined by cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and outside linebacker Denico Autry (biceps) as doubtful for Tennessee.

As expected, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out and rookie Malik Willis will get the start, but standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), safety Amani Hooker (knee), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral), linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Dylan Cole (ankle) and defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion) have also been ruled out.

The Cowboys have some injury issues, as well, with linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and running back Tony Pollard (thigh) questionable.

Henry's long been one of the most difficult running backs to slow down, much less stop, but it's likely Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will put the brakes on him with the season finale being the must-win game remaining on the schedule.

Related Content

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time.'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

news

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for final two games of 2022 season; Jarrett Stidham named starter

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't plan to rest starters vs. Texans: 'You play to win every game'

With a rare meaningless Week 17 game ahead of a winner-take-all divisional matchup against the Titans the following week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has no plans to rest his starters.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play vs. Patriots; Teddy Bridgewater expected to start

Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion will keep him out of Miami's starting lineup this weekend. The Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as the team's starting quarterback for at least Miami's Week 17 game against New England.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

With the Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Commanders to start QB Carson Wentz vs. Browns in Week 17

The Commanders are going to start quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 against the Browns. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke, Washington's starter for nine straight games, late in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

news

Titans need QB Malik Willis to 'continue to progress' after struggling through first three starts

With Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis set to make his fourth start on Thursday against the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see the rookie signal-caller "progress" over these final two games of the regular season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE