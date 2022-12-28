Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.
With the Titans' season likely to come down to a Week 18 clash for the AFC South title against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee is sitting some key players and Henry is a prime candidate to join them.
Henry was listed as a DNP on Monday and was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officially listed as doubtful, it's unlikely the Music City workhorse will play for a Titans squad that will feature second-stringers aplenty.
The Titans (7-8) and Jaguars (7-8) will play in the final week of the season with the division title at stake regardless of their Week 17 outcomes.
Thus, the Titans, who have been banged up most of the season, will face the Cowboys (11-4) with many of their remaining top players sidelined.
Henry, who leads the AFC with 13 rushing touchdowns and the NFL with 319 carries and has rushed for 1,429 yards, is joined by cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and outside linebacker Denico Autry (biceps) as doubtful for Tennessee.
As expected, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out and rookie Malik Willis will get the start, but standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), safety Amani Hooker (knee), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral), linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Dylan Cole (ankle) and defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion) have also been ruled out.
The Cowboys have some injury issues, as well, with linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and running back Tony Pollard (thigh) questionable.
Henry's long been one of the most difficult running backs to slow down, much less stop, but it's likely Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will put the brakes on him with the season finale being the must-win game remaining on the schedule.