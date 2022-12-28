NFL QB Index, Week 17: Kirk Cousins back in top 10; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold trending up

2022 stats: 13 games | 64.8 pct | 3,548 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 25 pass TD | 8 INT | 70 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 6 fumbles





Tua's polarizing campaign veered south with Sunday's collapse against the Packers. His ugly numbers in the second half (7-of-13 passing for 81 yards and no touchdowns) were haunted by picks on three straight possessions that helped hand the game away:





Pick No. 1: "I tried to throw it over a defender, but I ended up really throwing over the defender and Tyreek [Hill], so that one got away," Tua said.

Pick No. 2: "I might have said the wrong play. I'm not too sure. But there was just some communication errors on that."

Pick No. 3: "[That] one was just not a good ball for my receivers to have been able to make a play on."





Tua came into the game with five interceptions all season. Against the Packers, his first five completions accounted for 192 yards and a touchdown. Then he fell apart. On Monday, he was placed in concussion protocol. On Wednesday, Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua suffered a concussion in the game and will not play in Week 17. The Dolphins are now expected turn to Teddy Bridgewater to save their season.