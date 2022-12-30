Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans gave Josh Dobbs an audition Thursday night, and the quarterback responded in the 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and an interception and a lost fumble. After signing with the club a week ago, the performance, coupled with rookie Malik Willis' lackluster starts, portends Dobbs making the Week 18 start in a winner-take-all AFC South bout versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the loss, however, head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't ready to declare a starter.

"It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh, and then we'll make a decision going forward," Vrabel said. "I thought he did some good things, would certainly like to have a couple of throws back. We'll kind of see where things are here in a couple of days.

"We just beat ourselves too much. It is too hard to beat the Cowboys, or good football teams, when you beat yourself. But I thought we competed. I was extremely proud of the way that the 47 guys we had up tonight competed. We gave ourselves a chance but then again we did too many things that hurt us."

The Titans sat a host of their regular starters, including Derrick Henry and Jeffrey Simmons, in a game that had no bearing on their postseason hopes.

With Ryan Tannehill placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury earlier on Thursday, most expected Willis to make his fourth start of the season. Instead, it was Dobbs under center, giving life to a listless passing game.

Dobbs' 232 yards passing Thursday ranked seventh for a Titans QB this season. The quarterback moved the ball well after a wobbly start, hitting several field-stretching shots that were missing with Willis under center. He did miss a few throws, looked skittish in the pocket early, tossed a pick and had another near-interception that Trevon Diggs dropped. But all in all, it was a better-than-expected performance given that Dobbs was making his first-career start with little time on the team, a struggling offensive line and no Henry to lean on.

Vrabel was asked if bringing Dobbs off the practice squad to start said anything about Willis' development at this stage of his career.

"We're excited about having Malik," the coach said. "We're excited about some of the things that he has done. We'll continue to digest this over the weekend and kind of make a decision. Malik has worked hard, but then we just have kind of to see where we are at with the quarterback position here going down to the last week of the season."

It's possible Vrabel could turn back to Willis, claiming the QB was sat Thursday along with other starters to keep him healthy. But given Dobbs' command of the offense and more capable passing acumen at this point (Willis threw for under 100 yards in each of his three starts), it would be a surprise if Dobbs' isn't named the starter for Week 18.

"That's up to the coaches," Dobbs said. "I think they're going to put whoever gives us the best opportunity to win out there, and I'll respect their decision. So we'll see when we regroup over the weekend and we'll go from there."

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Following the Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of Russell Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled QB.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

With his Dallas Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injuring shoulder in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which was his first practice since he injured his shoulder in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday, likely ending his 2022 season. Tannehill recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle and has missed Tennessee's last two games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE