Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans gave Josh Dobbs an audition Thursday night, and the quarterback responded in the 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and an interception and a lost fumble. After signing with the club a week ago, the performance, coupled with rookie Malik Willis' lackluster starts, portends Dobbs making the Week 18 start in a winner-take-all AFC South bout versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the loss, however, head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't ready to declare a starter.

"It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh, and then we'll make a decision going forward," Vrabel said. "I thought he did some good things, would certainly like to have a couple of throws back. We'll kind of see where things are here in a couple of days.

"We just beat ourselves too much. It is too hard to beat the Cowboys, or good football teams, when you beat yourself. But I thought we competed. I was extremely proud of the way that the 47 guys we had up tonight competed. We gave ourselves a chance but then again we did too many things that hurt us."

The Titans sat a host of their regular starters, including Derrick Henry and Jeffrey Simmons, in a game that had no bearing on their postseason hopes.

With Ryan Tannehill placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury earlier on Thursday, most expected Willis to make his fourth start of the season. Instead, it was Dobbs under center, giving life to a listless passing game.