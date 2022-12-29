Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to be inactive; Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs on 'TNF'

Published: Dec 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

There might be a preseason feel hanging over the NFL's 2022 Thursday Night Football finale.

Both the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and Tennessee Titans (7-8) have been weighing the risk of using banged-up players on a short week with the playoffs looming, leading to a flurry of decisions that have more backups than usual taking the field.

For the Cowboys, running back Tony Pollard will be inactive Thursday evening, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. For Tennessee, with eight Titans already declared out and Derrick Henry (hip) also not expected to play, the team has elected to start quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pollard was unable to practice all week due to a thigh injury. He's been electric for Dallas in his fourth season, spelling the team's traditional workhorse, Ezekiel Elliott, with 186 carries for 988 yards and nine TDs, plus another 371 yards and three scores on 39 catches.

Malik Davis figures to receive the bulk of Pollard's vacated workload as he slots in alongside Elliott in the backfield.

The Cowboys need a victory on Thursday to force the Eagles to play to win in their game versus New Orleans on Sunday. A loss would cede the NFC East to the 13-2 Eagles before they even take the field in Week 17.

It's important for Pollard to rest up, but it's also not out of the question that Dallas feels more comfortable practicing caution due to its opponent's approach to tonight's contest.

The decision to start Dobbs over rookie Mailk Willis comes with the knowledge that the Titans cannot improve their playoff standing no matter the result tonight. Instead, Tennessee is prepping for a Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars that will decide the AFC South.

Dobbs joined the Titans off Detroit's practice squad on Dec. 21, and the unique situation of a meaningless Week 17 matchup preceding a Week 18 game that means everything has resulted in him making his first career start eight days later.

Since entering the league in 2017, Dobbs has thrown just 17 passes, completing 10 for 45 yards and one interception.

With so many pieces rotating in and out of both lineups, the Thursday Night Football finale is sure to be an unpredictable affair to kick off the regular season's penultimate week of games.

Related Content

news

Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to donate $300,000 to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

news

Colts C Ryan Kelly reflects on revolving door at QB: 'Tougher' when you go different week-to-week

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly reflected on the revolving door at the quarterback position, admitting it's tough changing the signal-caller week-to-week but expressing the need for Indy to keep playing hard.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Derek Carr benching: He's the 'reason I came here in the first place'

After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday, wide receiver Davante Adams offered support for his longtime friend and told reporters he was focused on finishing out the season.

news

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wants to 'reset' tackle market with new deal: 'Everything lining up perfectly'

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil explains why he wants to "reset" the market for his position.

news

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson teaches players about Franco Harris on 'Hard Knocks'

On the seventh episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals," wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent time teaching his players about the late Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'

Broncos QB Russell Wilson made it clear Wednesday that he was upset by his coach's dismissal and shoulders some of the blame for not playing at his best.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

news

Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.

news

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE