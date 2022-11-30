NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

2022 stats: 11 games | 67.3 pct | 2,560 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 17 pass TD | 3 INT | 597 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 8 fumbles





A picture of pure fascination on the ground. Frying Green Bay's defense for 157 yards at 9.2 yards per carry, Hurts scorched the history books on Sunday night. As the first quarterback since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards, 150-plus through the air and two passing scores in a single game, Philly's centerpiece would nab my MVP vote if Mahomes didn’t exist. With Green Bay’s season on the line, Hurts and the Eagles plowed at will through a gassed Packers front. The signal-caller runs with a special brand of power and decisiveness -- and with zero fear when hurling straight up the gut into waves of enemy defenders.





I'll use this space next week to highlight Hurts' immense growth as a passer. Lately, my Twitter mentions have included a steady stream of those who don't believe he operates as a complete threat. That conceit is entirely false.