Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason

Would it be the worst idea for the 49ers to just keep Jimmy G in the Bay Area? Sure doesn't seem like it -- not after watching how this season has played out.





Currently working his way back from a fractured ankle, Lance has just four NFL starts under his belt. And the 22-year-old still looked pretty raw when he began this season as The Guy in San Francisco. Therefore, from the Niners' perspective, it could make plenty of sense for general manager John Lynch to re-sign the proven veteran with six years of experience in Kyle Shanahan's offense to a one- or two-year deal. After all, Garoppolo has a 37-17 regular-season record and 4-2 postseason mark under Shanahan. He's comfortable in the system and has built a rapport with his supporting cast. With what we've seen over the last month, there's reason to believe the 49ers could go on another run this January with an absolutely loaded offense and DeMeco Ryans' lights-out defense.





However, it won't be as easy to bring him back this time around. With Garoppolo set to hit the open market, other teams will be interested in paying him starter money, perhaps on a longer-term deal.