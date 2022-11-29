Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-9-1 · Strength of schedule: .512

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DT

Week 13 opponent: vs. Browns


EE: There’s a real likelihood that the Texans will be in position to draft their quarterback of the future with their first pick in Round 1. But with the second (via Cleveland), Houston can attack any number of areas and help their QB, including a speed receiver or more help on the offensive line.

Pick
2
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-9 · .544

Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Packers


DP: Chicago finds itself in what seems like an advantageous situation right now, as far as the draft is concerned. If a quarterback is selected first overall, the Justin Fields-led Bears would be able to land the top non-QB available or sell the pick to the highest bidder.

Pick
3
2
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 3-8 (.447)

Broncos' Week 13 opponent: at Ravens


See Pick No. 16 for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.

Pick
4
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-8 (.516)

Rams' Week 13 opponent: vs. Seahawks


See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
5
3
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
4-8 · .449

Biggest needs: QB, CB, DL

Week 13 opponent: Bye


DP: This is a rough week for Panthers fans intent on having the highest pick possible to spend on a quarterback in next year’s draft. A decisive win over the Broncos pushed Carolina out of the No. 2 spot and the team has only one game left against a squad that’s currently above .500.

Pick
6
4
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 4-8 (.481)

Saints' Week 13 opponent: at Buccaneers


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
7
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-8 · .530

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 13 opponent: Bye


DP: The Cardinals were supposed to be taking another step in 2022 after exiting in the first round of the playoffs last season. Instead, they’re flirting with a top-five pick heading into December with a game against the Patriots awaiting them after the bye, and they will be without starting left tackle D.J. Humphries for the rest of the season.

Pick
8
4
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
4-8 · .604

Biggest needs: S, WR, TE

Week 13 opponent: at Bears


DP: Safety tops the needs list now, but it would behoove the Packers to find any players who can help them stop the run after the Eagles racked up 363 yards on the ground on Sunday. That’s the most rush yards allowed by Green Bay in a single game since 1977.

Pick
9
5
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
4-7 · .419

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Chargers


EE: Depending on where the Raiders end up drafting, they could consider picking a quarterback or looking for immediate O-line or defensive help. The decision might come down to how Derek Carr plays during the remainder of the season and whether the team is willing to carry his $34.8 million salary-cap figure in 2023.

Pick
10
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-7 · .512

Biggest needs: DL, TE, CB

Week 13 opponent: at Lions


EE: GM Trent Baalke has traditionally been a big fan of loading up with defensive linemen, and it just so happens that the position is among the biggest (if not the biggest) offseason needs. They’ve not received great play inside, and there could be big changes next year, with Dawuane Smoot, Adam Gotsis and Arden Key headed for free agency and Roy Robertson-Harris a cut candidate. 

Pick
11
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 4-7 (.545)

Browns' Week 13 opponent: at Texans


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
12
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
4-7 · .573

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 13 opponent: at Falcons


EE: Offensive tackle figures to be a big box that will need checking this offseason, perhaps more than once, after taking Kenny Pickett in Round 1 this year. But there arguably are also needs on every level of the defense, especially with so many pending free agents on that side of the ball.

Pick
13
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
4-7 · .613

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Jaguars


DP: In addition to the positions listed above, running back will be a spot to watch for Detroit in 2023. D’Andre Swift is the only rusher on the roster signed beyond this season.

Pick
14
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-7-1 · .500

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 13 opponent: at Cowboys


EE: The question of which quarterback the Colts might target in the coming offseason brings the natural follow-up: What type of quarterback? The Colts have favored pocket-style passers in recent years with one exception (Sam Ehlinger).

Pick
15
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
5-7 · .438

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Steelers


DP: After putting very little heat on Taylor Heinicke in a loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Atlanta now ranks dead last in the league with a sack rate of 3.9 percent. They were last in that category in 2021, too. Arthur Smith must find more players who can create pressure.

Pick
16
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-5 · .424

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB

Week 13 opponent: at Rams


DP: Sunday’s loss to the Raiders was illustrative of the needs for Seattle, especially on defense. The Seahawks sacked Derek Carr only once on 37 dropbacks and were gashed for a whopping 283 yards on the ground.

Pick
17
1
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
6-5 · .459

Biggest needs: OT, DL, DB

Week 13 opponent: at Raiders


EE: If the Chargers decide they need a large plugger inside to help shore up the run defense, this could end up being a pretty good draft cycle to look for one. There might be multiple nose tackles in the upcoming class who can perform as space-eaters and block-absorbers. 

Pick
18
4
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
6-5 · .496

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Bills


EE: Despite adding big investments to the position the past few years, wide receiver remains a position that likely will see big changes again in 2023. Nelson Agholor is due to hit the open market, and Jakobi Meyers might earn bigger money elsewhere as a free agent than he would in New England. If the Patriots draft a receiver, expect it to be a different style from speedster Tyquan Thornton.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-6 · .464

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Saints


DP: A Bucs front seven that was gashed by the Browns’ running game on Sunday could look a bit different next year. Five of the seven starters up front in Week 12 have contracts that either expire or void after this season.

Pick
PL
3
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
7-5 · .515

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 13 opponent: at Giants


DP: You might notice the interior defensive line is not represented on the needs list, despite Daron Payne’s looming free agency. One reason for that: Ron Rivera’s recent vow to keep Payne and Jonathan Allen together in Washington. 

Pick
PL
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 7-4 (.397)

49ers' Week 13 opponent: vs. Dolphins

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, CB


EE: The need at receiver can’t be ignored. Courtland Sutton’s contract means he likely isn’t going anywhere, but the futures of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and even Jerry Jeudy appear to be less settled longer term. This team could use another playmaker outside to add life to a dormant offense. 


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
7-4 · .456

Biggest needs: QB, WR, interior OL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Commanders


DP: The good vibes around Daniel Jones and the Giants are starting to fade amid the team’s recent downturn. A huge opportunity to regain positive momentum awaits with five of the final six games against NFC playoff contenders, including four contests against NFC East squads, but is he up to the task?

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
7-4 · .476

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 13 opponent: at Eagles


EE: With Caleb Farley on injured reserve again, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ever break through. Plus, with Terrance Mitchell and Lonnie Johnson set to hit free agency, there’s a depth concern. The biggest need would be an outside corner, preferably one with some length who can play press coverage.

Pick
PL
6
New York Jets
New York Jets
7-4 · .488

Biggest needs: OL, LB, QB

Week 13 opponent: at Vikings


EE: This team could use an injection of life at linebacker. C.J. Mosley has a $21.4 million cap number next year and has lost a step, even if his instincts remain top notch.

Pick
PL
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
7-4 · .500

Biggest needs: CB, OT, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Chiefs


EE: Offensive tackle is a spot the Bengals shouldn’t mess around with. Neither Jonah Williams nor La’el Collins has played particularly well this season. Williams might be better suited long-term inside, but he’s a free agent after next season. Collins can be cut if the Bengals find better options. Joe Burrow’s health is the priority here.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
7-4 · .520

Biggest needs: WR, CB, Edge

Week 13 opponent: vs. Broncos


EE: The loss to the Jaguars showed that the coverage must improve. Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens both struggled late in the game, and with Peters and Kyle Fuller set to hit free agency, this team could use some new blood at cornerback. 

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
8-3 · .532

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 13 opponent: vs. Colts


DP: Dallas has spent four picks on defensive backs in the last two drafts, but those players have yet to truly establish themselves on defense. With free agency threatening to leave some holes on the back end, someone will need to step up.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
8-3 · .541

Biggest needs: OL, S, WR

Week 13 opponent: at Patriots


EE: Could the Bills stand to add depth at receiver? I think so. The majority of snaps there have been played by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir this season. With Davis entering a contract season in 2023, the Bills might want to add more outside help to protect against a potential loss in ‘24.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-2 · .476

Biggest needs: OT, DL, WR

Week 13 opponent: at Bengals


EE: Kansas City, the 2023 NFL Draft host, likely will have to wait a bit until it gets a chance to make a pick. And the question will be: Is there an offensive tackle worth drafting in what figures to be the latter stages of Round 1? Even if Orlando Brown is back, the Chiefs could use an upgrade on the other side.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
9-2 · .524

Biggest needs: DB, WR, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Jets


DP: The Vikings keep finding ways to win but Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found holes in Minnesota’s coverage to the tune of a career-high 382 yards and season-high two touchdown passes on Thanksgiving night. The secondary might require more attention than any other spot this offseason.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
10-1 · .452

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 13 opponent: vs. Titans


DP: Philly has an embarrassment of riches, with the first-round pick acquired from the Saints knocking on the door of the top five. The biggest needs for the Eagles are on defense, but it appears they will be in position to select one the best prospects available, regardless of position, in 2023.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
4-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, WR, S

Week 13 opponent: at Texans


EE: Safety might not be the highest-priority position the Browns will choose to attack this coming offseason. But it can’t be overlooked, as primary starters John Johnson III and Grant Delpit have underwhelmed this season. Johnson’s salary might make him tough to move on from in the offseason, but Delpit’s spot can be upgraded and the depth after that is sub-par.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 13 opponent: vs. Seahawks


DP: How bad are things for the Rams right now? Well, they’ve lost five straight games for the first time in the Sean McVay era and are on the verge of becoming the first reigning Super Bowl champs to post a losing record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2023 first-round pick they gave up in the Matthew Stafford trade has a good chance of being a top-five selection.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
8-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE

Week 13 opponent: at 49ers


EE: Kader Kohou has been a tremendous find, and Nik Needham is a serviceable piece. But the Dolphins have learned that counting on Byron Jones can be risky business, and Xavien Howard hasn’t had his finest season to date. Replenishing cornerback -- always a good idea -- might be one of the bigger needs this offseason.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
4-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 13 opponent: at Buccaneers


DP: The Saints’ 2023 first-round pick, held by the Eagles, is trending toward the top five, a spot where New Orleans hasn’t selected since the first draft of the Sean Payton Era in 2006. Figuring out how to jumpstart an offense averaging 12.5 points per game over its last four contests without having that valuable draft capital is quite the puzzle.  

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
7-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 13 opponent: vs. Dolphins


DP: San Francisco currently isn’t holding a pick in the first or second rounds, which means there is going to be even more pressure than usual on the front office to get it right in free agency. It is worth nothing, though, that the Niners are projected to receive four compensatory picks in 2023.

