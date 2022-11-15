Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 11:44 PM
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-7-1 · Strength of schedule: .494

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Commanders


EE: You can make the argument that every position on offense could stand to be upgraded, but the interior of the offensive line again has become a problem. How high would the Texans consider taking one, though, a year after they selected Kenyon Green 15th overall?

Pick
2
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2-7 · .435

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 11 opponent: at Broncos


EE: The Raiders, currently holding their highest pick since they selected JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007, absolutely must get better on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Maxx Crosby gets swarmed with double teams, and the offensive line has yet to jell under Josh McDaniels’ watch.

Pick
3
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
3-7 · .453

Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB

Week 11 opponent: at Ravens


DP: It’s been a struggle at corner for the Panthers outside of Jaycee Horn, and things won’t get any easier for them at the position with starter Donte Jackson suffering a season-ending injury in Week 10.

Pick
4
3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 3-7 (.484)

Saints' Week 11 opponent: vs. Rams


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
5
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-7 · .511

Biggest needs: DL, CB, TE

Week 11 opponent: Bye


EE: Doug Pederson’s offenses in Philadelphia always were at their best when they had multiple threats at tight end. This Jaguars team has Evan Engram, a free agent in 2023, and little else in the way of difference-makers. An in-line blocker and receiving threat could be what this offense needs.

Pick
6
3
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-7 · .554

Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL

Week 11 opponent: at Falcons


DP: The Bears’ defense has fallen apart at the same time its offense has come alive, and the pass rush, or lack thereof, has been a major culprit in the woes. Chicago ranks second to last in the league in QB pressures (65).

Pick
7
4
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 3-6 (.464)

Broncos' Week 11 opponent: vs. Raiders


See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' and Broncos' needs.

Pick
8
4
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-6 (.488)

Rams' Week 11 opponent: at Saints


See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
9
4
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 3-6 (.524)

Browns' Week 11 opponent: at Bills


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
10
6
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-6 · .571

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Bengals


EE: Dan Moore Jr. is not the answer at left tackle. He might have more potential inside, or perhaps at right tackle. But if the Steelers want to keep Kenny Pickett from taking too many shots and having to scramble so much, locking down a quality pass protector outside might be the route they have to take.

Pick
11
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
3-6 · .605

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 11 opponent: at Giants


DP: The Jeff Okudah breakout has been fun to watch. Now the Lions have to find complementary pieces at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes are due to hit the market.

Pick
12
3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-6 · .432

Biggest needs: Edge, QB, WR

Week 11 opponent: vs. Bears


DP: Head coach Arthur Smith said he never considered playing Desmond Ridder during Marcus Mariota’s rough Thursday night against the Panthers. This leads me to believe the Falcons do not have their long-term answer at quarterback on the roster, although it would be nice to see what the rookie can offer.

Pick
13
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-6 · .521

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 11 opponent: vs. 49ers


DP: The Cardinals only have one top-100 cornerback this season, according to PFF’s grades -- Byron Murphy, who happen to be in the final year of his rookie contract.

Pick
14
6
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
4-6 · .581

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 11 opponent: vs. Titans


DP: There’s hope at wide receiver! After a rough start to his NFL career, rookie Christian Watson showed what he’s capable of in a three-touchdown game against the Cowboys. Still, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins are scheduled to reach free agency in 2023, and Randall Cobb’s deal voids after the season.

Pick
15
1
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-5-1 · .446

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 11 opponent: vs. Eagles


EE: The offensive needs are quite concerning, starting with quarterback but hardly ending there. Yet with Yannick Ngakoue due to hit free agency, Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve and Kwity Paye one of the few reliable pass-rush sources, the Colts can’t overlook getting help off the edge.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
5-5 · .569

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 11 opponent: at Texans


DP: Washington hasn’t spent a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2005, when the team selected Carlos Rogers ninth overall. Will the streak come to an end with William Jackson III now in Pittsburgh and Kendall Fuller a year away from free agency?

Pick
17
4
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-4 · .411

Biggest needs: WR, OT, DL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Chiefs


EE: The recent decision to waive 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery has underscored how tough it has been for the typically strong-drafting Chargers to find help inside. The jury remains out on 2022 fifth-rounder Otito Ogbonnia, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a patellar tendon rupture on Sunday night.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
5-4 · .482

Biggest needs: CB, OT, DL

Week 11 opponent: at Steelers


EE: Eli Apple is a free agent-to-be, and the Bengals could decide to move on from him this offseason. Chidobe Awuzie’s torn ACL thrust 2022 second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt into a starting role, but they badly need more help here next season.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-5 · .474

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 11 opponent: Bye


DP: It might not rise to the level of a top-three need, but wide receiver will be an interesting spot to watch for the Bucs in 2023. Julio Jones, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman have expiring contracts, and Mike Evans’ deal voids after next season.

Pick
PL
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 5-4 (.435)

49ers' Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, CB


EE: The Broncos can save $10 million in salary-cap space by cutting CB Ronald Darby this offseason, if they so choose. But that would only make the need for a corner greater than it already is. Pat Surtain II is a stud, but they really need more here.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
PL
4
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5-4 · .465

Biggest needs: OT, WR, DL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Jets


EE: Christian Barmore hadn’t taken a step forward prior to getting hurt, and Davon Godchaux is strictly a run-stopper at nose. The Patriots could use another injection of youth on the front line, and Bill Belichick always has a taste for drafting interior defenders. 

Pick
PL
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-4 · .453

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB

Week 11 opponent: Bye


DP: The Bucs were able to highlight the Seahawks' vulnerability in the trenches in Munich. Seattle was gashed by the league's worst ground game and didn't sack Tom Brady, recording only one quarterback hit in the loss.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
6-3 · .482

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE

Week 11 opponent: at Packers


EE: The Titans have remained competitive with below-average blocking at both offensive tackle spots. Mike Vrabel figures to want to improve the talent outside, as Dennis Daley can be replaced and Nicholas Petit-Frere might be better cast inside.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
6-3 · .506

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL

Week 11 opponent: at Vikings


DP: After being gashed for 200-plus rushing yards for the second straight game, the D-line replaces receiver on the needs list this week. There was hope that the acquisition of Johnathan Hankins before the trade deadline would give at least a little boost to the run defense, but we haven’t seen any sign of that yet.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets
6-3 · .506

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 11 opponent: at Patriots


EE: The Jets’ offensive line remains a bit of a disappointment. They have to figure out both offensive tackle spots long-term and the same goes for center, with Connor McGovern hitting free agency in 2023. Plus, Laken Tomlinson hasn’t been a free-agency home run, so it might lead the Jets to seek draft help.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
6-3 · .560

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Panthers


EE: The Ravens drafted two wide receivers for four straight years, from 2018 to 2021, but chose not to take one last year, understandably. But with Rashod Bateman’s early-career injuries and Devin Duvernay and James Proche entering contract years in 2023, it might be wise to dip back in to that position.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-3 · .602

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Browns


EE: The Bills will have an interesting decision to make on Tremaine Edmunds, who is ticketed for free agency, and the depth behind Edmunds and Matt Milano is quite debatable. Depending on what ends up happening with Edmunds, this spot could be addressed earlier than some might expect.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
7-2 · .448

Biggest needs: QB, WR, interior OL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Lions


DP: While the Giants and Saquon Barkley weren’t able to come to an agreement on an extension during the bye week, there are at least indications that they want to work out a deal with the star rusher. With that in mind, interior offensive line -- where starting center Jon Feliciano is a 2023 free agent -- replaces running back on the needs list this week.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
7-2 · .476

Biggest needs: OT, DL, S

Week 11 opponent: at Chargers


EE: Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush are slated to hit free agency, so we can see GM Brett Veach wanting to use the draft to bolster the safety spot. The Chiefs tend to look at highly athletic safeties who potentially can handle multiple assignments.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
8-1 · .453

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, RB

Week 11 opponent: at Colts


DP: Running back gets a spin on the needs list this week, with the Eagles’ leading rusher, Miles Sanders, and backup Boston Scott headed for free agency in 2023. 

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-1 · .494

Biggest needs: DB, WR, DL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cowboys


DP: Will center end up on the Vikings’ needs list this offseason? Garrett Bradbury has expressed a desire to remain with the team, but he’s having his best season in a contract year after having his fifth-year option declined. 

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
3-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, WR, S

Week 11 opponent: at Bills


EE: Defensive tackle isn’t a wasteland, as Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and perhaps Jordan Elliott are worth keeping around. But none of them currently project to be true difference-makers, so this is a position that figures to be remade in some form or fashion this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 11 opponent: at Saints


DP: The Rams have now trotted out nine different starting lineups on the offensive line this season, and none of them seem to be working particularly well. Related: They haven’t drafted an O-lineman in the top 80 during the Sean McVay Era.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
7-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE

Week 11 opponent: Bye


EE: It’s still not clear whether Mike Gesicki, who is due to hit free agency after the season, fits into the Dolphins’ long-term plans. If he receives a big offer elsewhere, Miami might have to shift to the draft to find tight end help. You figure Mike McDaniel would love to keep adding dimensions to the offense at that spot. 

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
3-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 11 opponent: vs. Rams


DP: To give you a glimpse into the potential level of need up front on the New Orleans defense, Cameron Jordan and Payton Turner are the only Saints defensive linemen who have posted more than one sack this season and are under contract beyond 2022.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals


DP: Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is the only starting 49ers offensive lineman to allow a sack this season (5, per PFF). Will the team pay up to keep the impending free agent in 2023? GM John Lynch recently praised McGlinchey, saying he’s had “a really good year.” 

