Around the NFL

Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Published: Nov 10, 2022 at 08:52 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced the move on Thursday night, which came after Tillery had missed the past two days of practice due to personal reasons.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Taken 28th overall in 2019, Tillery was in his fourth season with the Bolts and finishes his tenure with the club having started 29 of 54 games played with 106 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson was placed on injured reserve this week, but it's unsurprising considering Tillery's usage this year. Inactive in Week 9, Tillery's played in seven games and hadn't played more than 50% of his team's defensive snaps in any game.

Tillery's fifth-year option was declined this spring. He was set to make $2.05 million in base salary this season, meaning any team that claims him would have to pay him the remainder of his 2022 salary. Should Tillery clear waivers, he'll become a free agent.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

The official inactives for the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is back with Houston after sitting out last week's practices and game. Cooks discussed his feelings on not being traded by this year's deadline and playing on a 'rebuilding' team.

news

Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) placed on injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are being placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four games, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.

news

Patrick Mahomes ready to 'keep rolling' after throwing franchise-record 68 passes in Week 9 win

Patrick Mahomes is used to airing it out, but Week 9 was excessive, even for him. Most important to Mahomes, though, was the win over Tennessee, even if it required extra work for his cannon of a right arm.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota wants to give TE Kyle Pitts 'more opportunities': 'I've been a little too safe'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

