Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced the move on Thursday night, which came after Tillery had missed the past two days of practice due to personal reasons.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Taken 28th overall in 2019, Tillery was in his fourth season with the Bolts and finishes his tenure with the club having started 29 of 54 games played with 106 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson was placed on injured reserve this week, but it's unsurprising considering Tillery's usage this year. Inactive in Week 9, Tillery's played in seven games and hadn't played more than 50% of his team's defensive snaps in any game.