Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

A key member of Carolina's defense isn't reveling in his team's Thursday night win due to a season-ending injury suffered in the primetime affair.

An MRI confirmed Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in the Week 10 victory, the team announced Friday.

The 27-year-old cornerback played 84 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps against Atlanta before exiting with the injury. His season ends after nine games played, in which he recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defensed and his first defensive touchdown of his career.

2022 is now the second season in which an injury cut Jackson's season short. Last year, he was limited to 12 games due to a groin injury.