Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a key contributor to their defense.

The team announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with cornerback Donte Jackson﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is for $35.1 million with an average of $11.7 million per year.

Jackson has emerged as a reliable member of the Panthers' secondary and a key veteran presence in what has become a young cornerback group in Carolina. Jackson recorded two interceptions in 12 games in 2021 as a groin injury cut his season prematurely short.

Jackson's two interceptions were a career-low, but the 2018 second-round pick has a reputation as a ball-hawking corner with 12-career picks.