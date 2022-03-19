Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a key contributor to their defense.
The team announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with cornerback Donte Jackson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is for $35.1 million with an average of $11.7 million per year.
Jackson has emerged as a reliable member of the Panthers' secondary and a key veteran presence in what has become a young cornerback group in Carolina. Jackson recorded two interceptions in 12 games in 2021 as a groin injury cut his season prematurely short.
Jackson's two interceptions were a career-low, but the 2018 second-round pick has a reputation as a ball-hawking corner with 12-career picks.
Saturday's news follows a busy Friday for Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer. Carolina extended top receiver D.J. Moore through the 2025 season and signed defensive lineman Matthew Ioannidis, center Bradley Bozeman and punter Johnny Hekker.