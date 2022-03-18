Around the NFL

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers locked down receiver D.J. Moore for the next four years.

The team announced it agreed to a three-year extension with the wideout that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the pact is worth $61.9 million in new money with $41.6 million in guarantees.

The 2018 first-round pick was set to play on the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, worth $11.116 million guaranteed. The Panthers ensured the playmaker would be around a lot longer than that.

In all, Moore is under contract in Carolina for the next four years to the tune of $73 million.

The $20.628 million per year in new money just slightly tops what we've seen from free agents this offseason and would place him third in the NFL in per year average (behind ﻿Davante Adams﻿' new contract with the Raiders and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿).

Moore has been the keystone of Carolina's passing offense since he was selected No. 24 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four seasons, the shifty wideout has caught 301 passes for 4,313 yards and 14 TDs. And he's generated three straight 1,000-plus yard seasons.

The ability to win off the line of scrimmage and gobble up YAC makes Moore a weapon in any offense. Moore ranked ninth in the NFL in air yards and 11th in yards after catch (among receivers with at least 100 targets), per Next Gen Stats.

Moore is an underrated playmaker from a national perspective, but Panthers fans and the organization are well aware of how vital he is to the offense. Now he's paid like a top-tier weapon.

