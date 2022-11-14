NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB P.J. Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain he sustained in Thursday night's win over the Falcons and will miss Week 11 at least, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. QB Baker Mayfield will get the start in Baltimore this week. 
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

  • DT D.J. Reader (knee) has been cleared to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Reader has been on IR since Sept. 29.
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jerry Jeudy is getting an MRI but the initial belief is he strained a muscle behind his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Jeudy couldn't put any pressure on his ankle after sustaining the injury in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Results of his MRI on Monday will tell how long he's out. 
Washington Commanders
2022 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • DE Chase Young (ACL) will not be activated off reserve/physically unable to perform list for tonight's game versus Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Washington pulled back on Young's return after practicing indoors this past week, according to Rapoport, but there is a real chance he makes his season debut next week versus Houston should everything go well in practice this upcoming week. 

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 vs. the Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills

As Texans QB Davis Mills continues to struggle on a one-win team, head coach Lovie Smith doesn't feel the time is right to make a change at quarterback.

news

'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season. Dennis Allen wasn't ready to make any declarations about the Saints' starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.

news

Mike McCarthy 'frustrated' with penalties, but not fourth-down decision in OT loss to Packers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his frustration with the penalties in the team's Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares why he was emotional after the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolsters claim with career-best performance in win over Bills

Following a spectacular performance in Buffalo on Sunday, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolstered his bold offseason claim of becoming the NFL's best wide receiver.

news

Matt Ryan returns as starter at QB for Colts vs. Raiders over Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon after Sam Ehlinger started the last two games.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams

A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10. Murray is officially inactive for the Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

