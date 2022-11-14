NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- QB P.J. Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain he sustained in Thursday night's win over the Falcons and will miss Week 11 at least, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. QB Baker Mayfield will get the start in Baltimore this week.
- DT D.J. Reader (knee) has been cleared to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Reader has been on IR since Sept. 29.
- WR Jerry Jeudy is getting an MRI but the initial belief is he strained a muscle behind his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Jeudy couldn't put any pressure on his ankle after sustaining the injury in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Results of his MRI on Monday will tell how long he's out.
- DE Chase Young (ACL) will not be activated off reserve/physically unable to perform list for tonight's game versus Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Washington pulled back on Young's return after practicing indoors this past week, according to Rapoport, but there is a real chance he makes his season debut next week versus Houston should everything go well in practice this upcoming week.