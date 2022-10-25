Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Clark's suspension stems from him pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents in 2021. Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

In March of 2021, Clark was arrested after he was pulled over in a vehicle without a license and a police officer noticed a weapon in the vehicle and recovered two loaded firearms. Clark was then arrested in June of 2021 for felony possession of a concealed firearm. Both arrests took place in Los Angeles.

Clark, 29, has a previous arrest in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence due to an incident in an Ohio. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

Clark's suspension will force him to miss Week 9 and Week 10 against at home against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. The Chiefs are on bye for Week 8.