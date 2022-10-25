Around the NFL

Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 05:16 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Clark's suspension stems from him pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents in 2021. Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

In March of 2021, Clark was arrested after he was pulled over in a vehicle without a license and a police officer noticed a weapon in the vehicle and recovered two loaded firearms. Clark was then arrested in June of 2021 for felony possession of a concealed firearm. Both arrests took place in Los Angeles.

Clark, 29, has a previous arrest in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence due to an incident in an Ohio. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

Clark's suspension will force him to miss Week 9 and Week 10 against at home against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. The Chiefs are on bye for Week 8.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in his fourth year with the Chiefs after four seasons in Seattle and has registered 15 tackles with three sacks through seven games in 2022, including a safety in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a blunt assessment of his team on Tuesday, saying that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE